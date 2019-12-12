State flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of Dr. Robert Pulliam

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia State Flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Raleigh County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk Thursday in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Dr. Robert Pulliam, M.D.
Dr. Pulliam, a native and long-time resident of Beckley, was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1992 and served through 1998.
Prior to his time as a state delegate, Dr. Pulliam served as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1968.
Throughout his medical career, Dr. Pulliam specialized in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology, serving as Department Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Raleigh General Hospital in 1997. He also served in various leadership roles with several medical associations, societies, and committees.