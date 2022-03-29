Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan will be performing at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia, officials announced on Monday.
“Zach Bryan has one of the most authentic voices and is one of the fastest-rising new artists there is,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “I promise, you’re not going to want to miss this one.”
Bryan’s show is scheduled for 8 p.m., Thursday, August 18, with tickets going on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
Tickets will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country.
Other acts scheduled for the fair’s concert series are Cody Johnson, Foreigner and Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating “Mountain Grown Fun” on August 11-22.