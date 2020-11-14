LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia has announced Christmas at the Fair, it's first-ever Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience.
Set to take place on Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m., starting on Friday, Nov. 27, Christmas at the Fair will allow patrons to safely drive through the property while enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays.
Christmas at the Fair is available for donations only and will begin behind the livestock barns. Patrons are asked to enter Gate 5 on 219 North beside the horse barns.
Major sponsors for this event include Greenbrier Physicians, Premier Bank, First Energy, Bank of Monroe, Monroe Insurance Group, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Lowe's, Tractor Supply, JDL Contracting, Tuscawilla Farm, Virginia Land Co, David M. Moore Real Estate Law, Greenbrier Valley Airport, and Knight Henderson Insurance. Free hot chocolate will be available on several sponsored evenings.
For more information and a full calendar of events, visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.