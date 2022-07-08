lewisburg — Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced the Inaugural Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser for the scholarship and endowment fund.
Set for Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., this event will include food and beverage, a live band and benefit auction.
Tickets for the bash are $95 and include fair-themed heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and live entertainment. Corporate tables and sponsorships available.
For more information, or to order tickets visit www.statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.
In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia created an endowment fund to ensure long-term support of three key initiatives: scholarships for W.Va., students, youth educational enrichment programs, and competitive agricultural exhibit premiums.
Currently, the endowment Ffund along with key corporate sponsors and individuals supports a scholarship program which provides five, 4-year scholarships annually at $1,000 a year. Every year these awards are made, the endowment commits $20,000 and well over a half million dollars has been given to WV students since its inception.