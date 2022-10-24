The State Fair of West Virginia is hosting its 12th annual Christmas barn decorating contest at the state fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
This year, businesses, non-profits, school-based, and other civic organizations will have the opportunity to decorate one of ten harness racing barns located adjacent to Route 219 North.
"This is always an exciting competition for us, and it has become a great tradition for the community," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.
Judged by a private panel of individuals from around the community, the winning entry will receive $300, with second and third place receiving $200 and $100, respectively. Only the east end of the barns will be decorated, and work must be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
For more information or for an application, please call 304-645-1090, or email kellyt@statefairofwv.com.
