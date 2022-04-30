The annualGiant Flea Market and Antique Sale is back at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg on May 20 and 21. The sale will be open both days from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on 219S and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop.
Vendor booths remain at $25 per day, and because of limited space all vendors must pre-register. Due to on-going construction in the WV Building, this event will be outdoor only. Large items are the responsibility of the vendor and buyer.
For more information or to register as a vendor, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.