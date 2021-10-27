LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia is excited to announce its 11th annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. This year, non-profits, school-based, and other civic organizations will have the opportunity to decorate one of ten harness racing barns adjacent to Route 219 North.
"This is always an exciting competition for us and it has become a great tradition for the community," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. "For 2021, we've changed our rules and regulations, as well as the judging format to improve our contest."
Judged by a private panel of individuals from around the community, the winning entry will receive $300, with second and third place receiving $200 and $100 respectively. Only the east end of the barns will be decorated, and work must be completed by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
For more information or for an application, call 304-645-1090 or email ellend@statefairofwv.com.
The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million statewide economic impact, is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. The 96th annual State Fair of West Virginia is a 10-day event scheduled for Aug. 11-20, 2022. For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com.