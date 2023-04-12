charleston, w.va. – State employees will no longer have to pay for parking, either at the State Capitol Complex or at any other state facility.
The new rule, filed by the West Virginia Department of Administration to the Secretary of State’s Office, will go into effect on May 5, and employees currently paying for parking will no longer see that money removed from their paychecks.
A known 2,377 employees will be impacted, but as the Department of Administration works with departments statewide to implement this change, officials believe this number will grow.
Employees should wait to hear from their parking manager or HR representative on how and when they will start to see the parking fees removed from their paychecks. This change only applies to state employees who are currently charged for parking, either by the agency or by a third party for parking in lots designated by the state spending unit. Some exceptions may apply.
