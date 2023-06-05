Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) has received $1 million in supplemental grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Brownfields Revolving Fund (BRF).
The BRF offers no-interest or low-interest loans to eligible local government entities, nonprofits, and private sector businesses to remediate eligible brownfield sites for redevelopment purposes.
The WVDEP's BRF was selected to receive the additional funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) because it is a high-performing program with significantly depleted funds. Since 2016, the BRF has successfully provided loans or subgrants totaling over $700,000 for three cleanup projects, including the City of Wheeling's efforts to redevelop the former Penn-Wheeling Closures site.
The BIL funding will extend the loan program's capacity to assist more cleanup and redevelopment projects across West Virginia. More information is available on the BRF webpage, and interested parties are encouraged to contact the WVDEP at DEPBrownfieldsRevovingFund@wv.gov.
