BECKLEY, W. Va. — The national average for a gallon of gas drifted lower by 4 cents in the past week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), falling to $3.53 on Thursday.
Beckley's average gas price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, meanwhile, is also down 4 cents from the average in that time. Beckley's average price is trending about 11 cents lower than a month ago and 72 cents lower than a year ago.
While falling prices are always welcome, the lackluster speed at which consumers are seeing pump prices ease can be attributed to a rise in demand that is counteracting the impact of lower oil prices.
"Typically, we see pump prices driven higher with an increase in demand. But in most areas, that hasn't been the case," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. "The price of oil has remained relatively low lately, so motorists should continue to benefit from stable pump prices with the Memorial Day travel weekend just around the corner."
She said oil prices have remained lower due to fears about the global economy. As long as there are no critical events that cause oil prices to surge and remain high, summer travelers should not have to worry about a repeat of last summer's record-setting gas prices.
Thursday's average in West Virginia held steady overnight at $3.43, now just 5 cents lower than one week ago, 14 cents less than a month ago and 79 cents less than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston fell a penny overnight to $3.48. Charleston's current gas price average is 8 cents lower than it was one week ago and 15 cents lower than a month ago. Today's price is 72 cents lower than a year ago.
