BLUEFIELD — A house that has been transformed from a structure damaged by fire and filled with trash to a nice home was called an example Friday by state and local officials promoting legislation that addresses dilapidated and neglected structures.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who is introducing the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act (Senate Bill 552) during the current legislative session, visited Bluefield and other parts of Mercer County to discuss the legislation with local leaders.
SB 552 is designed to help people stay in their homes, help communities deal with dilapidated buildings and help encourage people to live and invest in West Virginia’s communities, he said. One goal is to demolish many of the state’s dilapidated structures at the same time. This approach was used years ago when the state worked to clean up its rivers.
“This is an effort that needs to be done in one fell swoop, and this legislation will do that,” McCuskey said. “When there’s one dilapidated house on the block, there’s a much better chance that there will end up being two, and we need to take action now to rip the Band-Aid off and fix the problem all at once and make our communities as beautiful and safe as we know they can be.”
McCuskey and City Manager Cecil Marson visited a Highland Avenue home that has been extensively renovated. The Rev. Anthony Tucker of Calvary United Holy Church said he bought the property to “flip it” and help people find a home with an affordable price. Tucker got out his cellphone and showed McCuskey and Marson photographs shot inside the house before the work was started. The house had fire damage, and three Dumpsters were filled with trash when it was cleaned out.
Now the home looks good both outside and inside.
“I purchased this property. It was dilapidated. I did a personal purchase just to flip it, just to turn it over and I think we’ve done a pretty good job getting it renovated from what it was,” Tucker said. “So right now, we’re trying to get it ready for affordable housing. We also have a 501(c)3 nonprofit called Mountain Acres Properties, Inc. and we’re trying to build affordable housing for seniors and veterans in Princeton. I thought OK, that’s for rent, but also home ownership is part of what West Virginia Housing and Development is trying to fund or support, so this will be a project like this that maybe my company, my 501(c)3 can acquire, renovate, and sell as a home ownership property.”
Tucker said the organization’s goals are to have affordable rental housing and affordable home ownership.
“This is a test case for us, and it seems to have turned out fairly well,” Tucker said. “Quite expensive, but I’m learning about resources now. We need resources to make it work. Even for home ownership, there is a certain amount we could charge for rent because of the affordable median income we have as a guideline; but on home ownership, it needs to be reasonable as well. So if we can get these properties for a little bit of nothing and get some resources to renovate them and make them really nice places, we can have affordable housing for home ownership as well.”
In March 2021, the Mercer County Commission approved a dilapidated and abandoned structures ordinance. Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills said the county has about a thousand structures “that need to come down.”
So far, 25 structures have been demolished without spending any county money, Mills said. These demolitions were privately funded. The county can help property owners by putting them in contact with contractors that are able to do those jobs. Another 12 structures are waiting to be demolished, and they will be privately funded as well. Six more buildings have been condemned.
There are also 14 home under repair orders, Mills said, adding that she calls these structures “teeter-totter houses” because they were repairable but could become dilapidated if left unattended.
The Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act was introduced to Gov. Jim Justice by McCuskey, who is the state’s land commissioner. McCuskey said the bill will “revolutionize” the way the Land Bank operates and will set aside $30 million to help cities and counties demolish buildings that can’t be saved.
The bill’s first goal is to address properties that can be saved and incentivizes ownership and repurposing of abandoned lands, McCuskey said. A hardship plan that allows repayment arrangements or tax forgiveness when one or more conditions are met is part of the bill.
If the taxes are delinquent and the property ends up in the State Auditor’s Office, it will be offered to owners of neighboring land parcels first, then to the city or county where it sits, then to nonprofit organizations and charitable groups.
The legislation’s second piece deals with helping communities tear down dilapidated structures, McCuskey said. Cities and counties have been spending millions from their general revenue budgets to do this piecemeal.
McCuskey said that he believes awarding larger, regional contracts to tear down several buildings at once will provide a major cost savings to the state as well as for cities and counties.
Marson stated that city and county officials talked about two projects: taking down dilapidated homes and renovating others. He added that what has been done at the Highland Avenue home can be done with structures across the city.
“Absolutely,” Marson said. “I think it can be done all over the state and the country, and I think it just takes everybody coming together to figure out a solution, and I think Bluefield’s on the way to do that. We had a great visit from the state auditor today and we’ll take down a bunch of homes, and we’ll try to incentivize people to invest and improve the neighborhoods.”
“Today, we spent about two hours with the county commission, folks from Princeton and all the code enforcement teams to go in-depth on how we’ve tackled the dilapidated structures issue here in Mercer County and be an example for the state,” Marson said.
