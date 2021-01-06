Gov. Jim Justice and other West Virginia Republicans joined national GOP leaders and Democrats in denouncing riots staged by domestic terrorists at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.
One woman was shot dead and Congress was evacuated during debate over certification of Joe Biden's November victory in the 2020 presidential race. President Trump had addressed the crowd on Wednesday morning and then tweeted that the protests would be "wild."
Police closed and locked the doors of the Senate and the doors to the House were barricaded during the attack.
Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon reported that Senate staff were able to remove electoral ballots before rioters breached the floor.
West Virginia lawmaker, Del. Derrick Evans, a Republican from Wayne County, was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, a Facebook video posted on Evan's page showed, and now is being called upon to step down.
Justice called the day "ugly" and urged Americans to seek unity instead of division.
"It's a crying shame," the governor described the insurrection in Washington DC. "It's surely not the way we want Americans to behave and to be."
Justice urged Americans to be unified, in a statement made around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"Naturally, we all have different opinions," said Justice, adding that he respects the opinions of everyone."The thing that bothers me, more than anything, is we continue to be more divided. At the end of the day, that will hurt us.
"First and foremost, every last one of us, we need to be Americans and proud of it," Justice said.
"This is just an ugly day, and I hope and pray it passes without any (additional) significant violence. Let's just hope and pray it ends, and it ends really soon."
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito tweeted, "This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are."
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin called those who invaded the Capitol "thugs."
"We are okay & ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work," Manchin posted on Facebook before 5 p.m. Wednesday. "These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold called Wednesday "the saddest of days" and cited failed leadership as a reason for the riots.
"This can't be happening in these hallowed walls," Rappold said. "Leadership sadly encouraged and stoked this unprecedented assault on our proud democracy."
When asked, Rappold said he holds Trump accountable.
"Any and all accomplishments are negated by this selfish irresponsibility," said the mayor.
The Lincoln Project, a political committee formed against Trump in 2019, called on Wednesday for Congress to impeach the president.
"This is no longer simply about Donald Trump’s charade. It is an armed, violent, and planned insurrection against the United States of America," Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson wrote. "It is a moment where the tenets of Trumpism replaced the tenets of American democracy with the inevitable, violent results.
“Make no mistake, this is sedition and insurrection.
“Those Republicans who have endorsed and encouraged Trump’s lawless coup attempt in the House and Senate deserve to be prosecuted, not seated in the halls of government," the statement continued. "The House should immediately impeach Donald Trump for directing and provoking this attack. The United States Senate should immediately vote to convict and remove him from office.
"Any Member of Congress who refuses to do so should be considered a co-conspirator."
Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois blamed the riot on conspiracy theories and urged Republican leaders to "call it out forcefully."
"When you don't tell people the truth, you end up getting people to believe the conspiracies and the false proof, and you get Capitol storms like the one today. This is absolutely, utterly despicable, and every single Republican leader has got to call this out forcefully and be held accountable," Kinzinger told CNN.
Del. Evans, a Republican from Wayne County, was shown on video pushing his way along with others into the federal building. Evans had traveled to Washington DC and then posted a video of rioters inside the Capitol and then deleted it, but social media users had saved it and continued circulating the video.
"We're in! We're in!" Evans shouted on the video. "Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!"
The state code permits the governor to jail those who engage in hostile action against the United States, and all state lawmakers take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, condemned Evan's actions.
"What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible," Hanshaw said. “Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today.
“The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years," Hanshaw said in a prepared release.
“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”
Hanshaw's comments suggested that he considered the breach a punishable crime.
“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
The West Virginia Democratic Party on Wednesday called for Evans' resignation and prosecution.
"West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was among the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. today to disrupt the certification of the presidential election," WVDP Chair Belinda Biaforte and Vice-Chair Rod Snyder said in a joint statement. "He must be held accountable for participating in an act of insurrection against the United States government and risking the lives of lawmakers and Capitol police.
"The West Virginia Democratic Party calls for his immediate resignation from the House of Delegates and that he be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Del. Mick Bates, a Democrat, called the riots "disturbing."
"Like most, I can't believe what I am seeing on TV and what happened earlier today in this country that we love," said Bates. "It is deeply saddening and disturbing that violence would be used against the very institutions that were established to guard and protect freedom of speech and assembly."
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said that the events were "unfortunate."
"As thousands of protesters peacefully and lawfully sought to petition their government, which is a time-honored and cherished American tradition, a minority of individuals within that group crossed the line and became destructive," said Steele. "Regardless of the actor's political persuasion, violent and destructive behavior is unacceptable."
Steele said that national media, specifically CNN, "stirred national controversy" and "stoked fear" by allegedly giving commentary that embellished the events as they were unfolding.
"I also find the media's response to be not keeping with the high standards of journalism that made this country great," said Steele.
He did not comment on Evans' situation but added, "Elected officials violating the law need to pull their head out of their asses and act like an adult."
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey, also a Republican, condemned the rioting on Twitter.
"We should penalize those who breached the Capitol and broke our laws today, to the fullest extent possible," Morrisey tweeted. "We are a republic and must oppose the lunatics who resort to violence to achieve their ends."
In a Tweet, Senate Republicans wrote "This is not who we are. This is not what we fight for. This is not American. This must stop. Now."
Dr. Mark Harris, chair of the Raleigh County Republican Party, denounced the actions of the rioters on Wednesday evening and called for a peaceful transition of powe.
"This is a time for unity," Harris said. "This is a time to exercise our Constitutional rights peacefully, and this is a time to work together to be the best America we can be."
When asked, Harris said he has seen no evidence to back up claims of a "stolen" election.
"I haven't seen any evidence to that effect, so I don't know," Harris said. "If I saw some evidence, I would be better able to answer that question.
"Based upon the information that I have, right now, I absolutely (encourage a peaceful transfer of power)."
Harris said that the rioters do not represent the entire Republican party.
"That, I can say, with confidence," he said. "We Republicans want to work with our Democratic country men and country women to make America great, and I believe we can do that, but we need to go about it the right way."
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini condemned the riots as "senseless."
"And now someone has died," Rotellini noted. "A sad day for America."