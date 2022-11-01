CHARLESTON. W.Va. — Through several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs, nearly $2.5 million is coming to West Virginia to address air and water pollution.
Individual awards are:
• $1,000,000 – West Virginia University (WVU) is receiving the assistance for a research project that will identify the various technology options currently implemented at lagoon facilities serving fewer than 10,000 people to remove ammonia, total nitrogen and total phosphorus to low levels.
• $912,517 – A program through the WV Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will provide continued assistance to the WVDEP in its efforts to implement air pollution control programs to improve and maintain the public's air quality.
• $293,947 – WV Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) is receiving a grant to fund statewide programs to reduce risk from toxic air pollutants, reduce chemical and biological risks, and detect violations and promote compliance.
• $247,498 – West Virginia University (WVU) is receiving funding through the Pollution Prevention grant program to provide technical assistance to businesses to help them develop and adopt source reduction practices.
