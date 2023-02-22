Charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has launched a West Virginia Grown Partner Program to incorporate supporters of local agricultural products into the branding program.
West Virginia Grown has historically focused on only those who produce agricultural products. The WVDA wants to expand the reach of the program by bringing in new affiliates.
“We recognize we have to create more resilient food systems given recent supply chain issues and the pandemic. What West Virginia Grown does is identify to consumers the businesses working on building those food chains. Now, we want to bring in other partners dedicated to that same mission,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
Developed in 1986, West Virginia Grown was designed to market West Virginia-grown and -made products to consumers. By placing the West Virginia Grown logo on a product, they are assuring buyers that product was grown or processed, with quality ingredients, in the Mountain State. Building on the success producers have experienced from West Virginia Grown branding, the Partner Program will attract new members, enhancing the reach of the brand to help increase production and consumption of locally grown and manufactured foods.
The West Virginia Grown Partner Program will provide the same benefits that current members enjoy:
Use of the popular logo
Inclusion in WV Grown directories
Promotion through WVDA’s many media channels and special events
The goodwill of consumers throughout the state who are eager to support local food and farms
“With more than 300 existing producer members, and the logo appearing on hundreds of products, there is no doubt about the growing value of West Virginia Grown. We hope people will be lining up to join this partner program,” Leonhardt said.
For more information or to join WV Grown, contact Buddy Davidson at wvgrown@wvda.us or 304-558-2210. Membership is free.
