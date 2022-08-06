The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is celebrating the growth in farmers’ markets across the Mountain State during National Farmers’ Market Week, August 7-13.
Over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has nearly tripled. In 2019, there were 93 registered farmers’ markets across the state. Today, that number has climbed to 267.
“Coming out of a pandemic that shut down food manufacturers, higher energy prices, supply chain issues, rising inflation and the military conflict in Ukraine, now more than ever we need to focus on food security. To avoid a potential national food shortage, we must expand access to fresh, local foods,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Frankly, we need more people in West Virginia to contribute to our local food systems. That starts at the community farmers’ market.”
During Commissioner Leonhardt’s administration, the WVDA has worked with the Legislature to reduce burdens and barriers on farmers’ markets, making it easier for communities to register and start their own markets. Additional legislation has been passed to deregulate non-potentially hazardous foods and allow potentially hazardous foods, such as vinegar-based products, to be sold at markets. The WVDA has also redeveloped and rebranded the WV Grown program, expanded the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program and provided additional funding to farmers’ markets around the state.
λλλ
marlinton, w.va.
Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (PMH) officials are expanding health care services and critical care in their rural region by way of a $6.6 million addition to the hospital.
“We have all waited a long time for this day,” said Andrew Bair, CEO of PMH. “Our staff, this community and, most importantly, our patients deserve high-quality access to modern health care,” he added.
The $6.6M expansion project includes a new rural health clinic; modernized and additional clinic examination rooms, rehabilitation addition; expansions to the cardio-pulmonary/respiratory and radiology department, including mammography, nuclear medicine, and stress testing.
In addition, PMH offers Level IV trauma care through its emergency department.
The project will be funded primarily through a $5.7 million USDA loan approved by the Pocahontas County Commission. In addition, the hospital secured a $1 million gift from generous benefactors, Joe and Peg Greenlee.
λλλ
West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service’s Healthy Grand-families program will host a statewide conference for county leaders from across the state from Monday, August 8, at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, August 9, at 4 p.m. at the Bridgeport Conference Center.
The goal of the conference is to introduce new leaders who will be running these programs in their own counties to the Healthy Grand-families program along with giving additional training and networking opportunities to current county leaders.
