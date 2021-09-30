Stafford named county Teacher of the Year

Following his graduation from Oceana High School, Dewight Stafford worked in the coal mines for nearly a decade near his hometown of Kopperston. He never dreamed he would become a teacher or a preacher. Today, he is both.
Stafford is also the Wyoming County Teacher of the Year.
“When I learned that I had been chosen Wyoming County Teacher of the Year, I was humbled to be recognized by my peers,” Stafford said.
“I have always held teaching as a noble profession. I never thought I would be a teacher or a preacher.
“I was content to be an electrician in the mines. The honest labor and friendships made were very enjoyable,” he recalled.
Then, in the 1980s, mining operations in Kopperston were closing.
Mike McGraw (1947-2012), a former Oceana High teacher and then-dean of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Wyoming County Campus, encouraged Stafford to enroll in college.
His path as a preacher began soon after high school and, for the past 14 years, he has served as pastor of Pineville Southern Baptist Church.
“I have been actively pastoring for 40 years,” he said. “I have pastored churches in McDowell, Wood, Logan and Wyoming counties.
“I married Tammy Cline Stafford in 1982, who passed away in November 2020 due to Covid complications,” Stafford said.
“I resigned from the mines in 1984 and started to pursue my education at Southern West Virginia Community College in Pineville.
“My ministry moved me to Parkersburg, and I attended Parkersburg Community College...”
Stafford then completed his bachelor's degree at West Virginia State College, in Institute, while serving Man Baptist Church.
“When I returned to Wyoming County in 1995, I completed a master's of counseling from West Virginia Graduate College (now Marshall University).
“I have been teaching on and off my entire adult life,” he said.
Beginning his teaching career at Omar Junior High in Logan County, Stafford served as the counselor at Westside High School, taught social studies at Oceana Middle, then became the counselor at Oceana and Pineville middle schools.
For the past several years, he taught social studies at Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School. This year, he became the counselor at the school.
“For three years, while pastoring a church in Oceana, I volunteered and taught a Bible history class at Oceana High School as an elective.
“This was one of the most rewarding positions I have ever had,” Stafford said.
“Officially, I have been employed at a school system for 23 years; but, counting the volunteer time, 26.
“The thing I enjoy about teaching the most is the interaction with the students,” he emphasized.
“I love those 'kiddies,' as I call them, almost every day. It is amazing to watch them grasp a concept, or have a question about something that happened in history.
“I remember the teachers I had at Kopperston Grade and Oceana High. The impact they made on me and having the opportunity to make that same impact is truly humbling.
“I hope when my students think back to their education, they think, 'Mr. Stafford, he was a good one.'
“The thing I like least is the endless paperwork, and the mandates, and criticism passed down by those who have never been in a classroom,” he said.
“Being what is termed a bi-vocational pastor has its ups and downs,” Stafford said of his two professions.
“You don't always have the opportunity to do things you wish as a full-time pastor. I have been both, but my true calling has been in bi-vocational.
“The key to being a pastor is the church you serve. An understanding church makes the job a lot easier. I am truly thankful for the good people of Pineville Southern. I have never been around such gracious people,” Stafford noted.
To relax, Stafford enjoys traveling and spending time with friends.
“Before the passing of Tammy, we would take small day trips, go visit my brother, Wayne, and his wife, Debbie, in Lynchburg, Va., or go to our camper in Summers County to relax,” he said. “Now I go alone, but enjoy the company of many of my friends I have made – especially my very close friend Doc Adkins and his lovely wife Sarah,” he said.
“The thing I am most proud of is the 38-year marriage to Tammy,” he emphasized. “This marriage produced an amazing son, Dr. Joshua Stafford, who is a pharmacist in Gilbert. He and his wife, Lauren, live in Man and have the most precious little girl, Layla, and baby boy Stafford on the way,” he said.
“Personally, I feel life is about service to others,” he emphasized. “If it be in the church, or in the school, or in the community: A life well lived is a life dedicated to making others' lives better.”