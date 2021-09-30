Stafford named county Teacher of the Year

Photo courtesy of Wyoming County SchoolsDewight Stafford, front left, is the Wyoming County Teacher of the Year. “When I learned that I had been chosen Wyoming County Teacher of the Year, I was humbled to be recognized by my peers,” Stafford said. Also pictured, in back from left, are county Board of Education members Allan Stiltner, Mike Prichard, Mike Davis, Richie Walker, with Jeff Halsey, front right, who presented Stafford with a cash award.