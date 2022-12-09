For over 30 years, AtWork Personnel has helped prospective employers find candidates who match their professional requirements. Now the multistate staffing agency has found a new home with Noah and Tiffany Kapp opening southern West Virginia's first office.
Located at 219 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley, the new office is conveniently located downtown and on Friday had its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted in coordination with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
The unemployment rate in West Virginia dropped from around 15 percent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to just around four percent currently. Despite this precipitous drop in the unemployment rate, it's estimated that a cumulative 32,000 West Virginians are still looking for work. This is part of the reason the Kapps have opened the new staffing agency in Beckley.
AtWork Personnel is a staffing agency that works with businesses to help staff temporary-to-permanent positions or direct-hire employees.
According to Noah Kapp, the new staffing agency can "staff clients with candidates from here to Charleston.”
Noah Kapp is originally from the Washington, D.C., area but met his future wife, Tiffany, during his time at West Virginia University.
"I've been in Beckley for 15 years,” Noah Kapp said. "I've actually been in Beckley as long as I have been away from it so we're both sort of natives in that regard.
"The idea for a staffing agency came about because we had a PEO (professional employer organization) where we did payroll and benefits for various clients,” Noah Kapp said. "Those clients eventually wanted an insurance service so we opened up an insurance arm to write the policies and next they asked for staffing solutions. In 2017, we looked into staffing software but decided to sign up with AtWork, which franchises staffing companies."
Besides stopping by their easily located office right beside the public library, curious candidates can also apply online for a position.
"Any curious employees can also apply online and any clients who need qualified employees should know that we already have a talent pool built up and ready to go," Noah Kapp said. The qualified part is important as candidates must be able to pass a standard background check and drug screening.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their website is atwork.com/locations/191/Beckley.
