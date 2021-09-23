A man in Greenbrier County was arrested Wednesday after stabbing two people with a Samurai sword.
Chester E. Brandon III, 41 of White Sulphur Springs, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding Wednesday after members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and White Sulphur Springs Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Hamilton Addition Road near White Sulphur Springs, according to a release from Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, officers determined that Brandon used a Samurai sword to stab Shawn Martin, 31, and Brenda Brooks, 57.
According to a statement from Brooks in the criminal complaint, she was in a bedroom of the house with Brandon when he said, “The town of While Sulphur will remember this day.”
Brandon then picked up his Samurai sword, which was sheathed at the time, and proceed to hit Brooks with it “so hard that she was knocked to the floor.”
Hearing the commotion, Martin walked into the bedroom and began struggling with Brandon for the sword.
In the struggle, Martin removed the sheath from the sword resulting in a cut to his hand.
Martin then retreated to the living room in an attempt to exit the home but was followed by Brandon resulting in another struggle.
In a statement from Brandon in the criminal complaint, he alleged that while struggling in the living room with Martin, he stabbed Martin in the abdomen.
Brandon said he believed the sword went into Martin “about three inches or so.”
Returning to the Brooks’ report, she stated that she went into the living room after hearing the struggle and saw Martin lying on the floor bleeding from a stab wound to the chest area.
She said Brandon then attempted to stab her, but she was able to deflect the sword with her arm resulting in a deep would to her arm and hand.
Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment of injuries sustained. Brooks was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and the Martin was transported to Raleigh General Hospital.
Brandon was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a $10,000 bond.