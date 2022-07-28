Danise Maurice Fortune, 41, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Fortune sold approximately 11 grams of suspected heroin for $1,300 to a confidential informant in St. Albans on Jan. 25. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was approximately 9.2 grams of fentanyl with phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
Fortune is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
