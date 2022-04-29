Beginning May 3 and running until the end of October, Sprouting Farms’ Mobile Market will be up and running, Tuesday through Friday, at four different locations in Summers and Monroe counties.
The schedule is:
• Tuesday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Hinton Park across from the Summers Co Public Library
• Tuesday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Summers Co Council on Aging parking lot.
Wednesday: 10 a.m.-Noon at Union Senior Center.
Wednesday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Lindside Methodist Church.
Thursday: 10 a.m. - Noon at Lindside Senior Center.
Thursday: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Greenville Pavillion
Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hinton Loaves and Fishes
Friday: 3 p.m.-3:45 pm, at Summers Landing
Friday: 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. at Hedrick House
Friday: 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. at Greenbrier Terrace