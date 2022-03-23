Sprouting Farms looking for next executive director

The board of directors at Sprouting Farms, a nonprofit organization based in Summers County working to cultivate an equitable food system across West Virginia, has launched a search for the organization’s next executive director.
The board is looking for someone who will further develop and build upon Sprouting Farms’ existing programs in education, business support, resource sharing, and food access to advance local agriculture statewide.
After five years of dedicated leadership and service to the organization, current Sprouting Farms executive director April Koenig has decided to step away from the role in order to move closer to family.
“We are immensely grateful for April’s leadership and all the work she’s done to ensure the continued success and impact of Sprouting Farms’ various programs,” said Annie Stroud, Sprouting Farms’ board president. “As this new chapter opens, the organization is poised to continue serving as an invaluable resource and support to producers and entire communities throughout West Virginia.”
The board of directors will work closely with Koenig and the Sprouting Farms staff to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure that the new executive director is equipped to move the organization into its next phase of growth.
"There has been an enormous amount of progress and development in the food system scene in West Virginia over the last few years,” Koenig said. “We’ve established some great programs, but there's still so much to be done. I’m excited to see what the future leaders of the organization do next."
Individuals who are committed to promoting food justice and local agriculture in the Mountain State and have a proven track record of coming up with innovative solutions to tough challenges are encouraged to apply.