Spring. The very word conjures up visions of joyful leaping and bounding. Spring is a rebirth. Budding florals and the start of emerald grass spreading across acres brighten the very air. Leaves as tiny as thumbnails peak out from their protective bark, ready to carry forth. I begin to breathe easier and a weight is lifted with the knowledge that this season of renewal is here.
For me, it’s also one of the most photogenic seasons.
Early spring brings the return of several of my favorite savory flora. At the end of March through the middle of May, earthy morel mushrooms peek out from fallen logs or grow in a family around oak, poplar, and apple trees, especially after a rain. They favor temperatures around 60 degrees during the day and 40 degrees at night. South-facing hillsides that receive more sunlight will produce morels early in the season, and they enjoy moist, but not wet, soil.
My mouth waters thinking of the flavor as I sauté them in butter or sprinkle them through rich, garlic-laden pasta sauce. Please be cautious when picking mushrooms, as fake morels can harm you when eaten.
Another West Virginia spring delicacy are ramps (allium tricoccum). Its unusual odor hangs in the air from the many ramp dinners held annually at various venues, or from the coworker who cooks them at home. Mixed with fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, and other appetizing sides, a ramp dinner is hailed as the banquet of the season.
Ramps grow in cooler mountainous areas, often on north-facing shaded hillsides. All of the plant is edible, but they become tougher and less pungent late in the season as they grow bigger. Jelly, butter, salad dressing, and wine can also be made from the plant. Treat yourself in early spring to a ramp feast by Googling “West Virginia ramp dinners,” but be sure to call before you go, since Covid restrictions may have changed the events.
The graceful purple/reddish paw paw blossoms appear in April and May and are a harbinger of the banana-mango-flavored fruit it will bear in autumn. The blossoms contain both male and female organs in the same bell-shaped flower, and their six petals grow approximately an inch across.
Although the flower is pleasant to the eye and a delight to photograph, its odor resembles that of rotting meat to attract blowflies and carrion beetles for cross-pollination.
The paw paw trees inhabit ravines or wooded slopes and are often found near streams.
West Virginia’s flora is beyond spectacular and numerable. Their blushing colors and delicate petals bring vibrancy to the dulled forest floor. Lacy yellow daffodils bloom close to Easter, adopting the name Easter Lily, and hepatica sprouts up from the leaves wearing dresses of purple and white. Other popular florals to look for in the spring are painted trilliums and yellow and pink lady slippers. Deep pink phlox and yellow violets also paint a spring welcome sign.
For me, the sign of spring is the arrival of lightning bugs, telling me that summer is nearby. Many observers believe that lightning bugs aren’t visible until June, but I eagerly await them each spring and often see and photograph them by the end of April.
I can usually predict the very night that I will see my first lightning bug, when the air is sultry and somewhat damp with humidity. In past years, these bioluminescent beetles have become less visible because of the use of outdoor lighting. When lighting is present, they are not able to signal each other in order to mate. To create an inviting lightning bug habitat, turn off outside lights such as exterior and garden lights.
Animals also begin to stir, coming out of hibernation in early spring. While most people dread to see snakes and fear a bear grazing nearby, I look forward to their first appearance, waiting with my camera for a black snake to pose lazily on a log, and mommy bear to search for berries.
If you come upon a venomous snake, you should simply back away, and at a distance remember to admire its gracefulness and its purpose of keeping disease-carrying rodents at bay. Also, be cautious of getting too close to a mother bear while her cubs are near her.
But we mustn’t forgot to look up toward the cosmos when spring arrives. A night sky during early spring is one of the most alluring sights. In May the Milky Way makes its rounds again, showing off the fingers of its core in the southern sky. It can be a stunning backdrop for landscapes and structures on a clear night.
My favorite coming of spring sign is when the air changes and interacts, bringing the ominous beauty of an oncoming storm. A sultry breeze lifts green leaves, turning their undersides silver, revealing that a summer storm is on the way. As the wind picks up and clouds grow black, the trees sway to the rhythm of the storm, and the lightning curves and hovers. During the winter I miss a storm’s edgy mood and my heart pounds at the mere mention of the possibility of a spring storm.
However, for most, what signifies spring has arrived is the return of Summersville Lake. Having been at winter pool for six months, during the first week of April, we watch as Summersville Lake gently rises until it reaches the tree roots on the cliffs edge. The water is chilly but glistens in the sunlight, waiting to be warmed and inhabited by boaters and kayakers, campers and rock climbers. It is the true rebirth of the season, and our spirits are, once again, rejuvenated and alive.
— Anne Johnson is a photographer and an educator in the Braxton County school district.