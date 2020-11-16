The Appalachian District of the United States Postal Service has reopened the Spring Dale Post Office in Fayette County. The facility had been closed while repairs to the building were made.
The Spring Dale Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Patrons are welcomed to a customer appreciation/grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with refreshments served between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The Spring Dale Post Office offers sales of stamps, money orders, and packaging supplies and has PO boxes available for rent. It will also carry expedited packaging (free Priority Flat-Rate boxes and envelopes) for added convenience in mailing packages.