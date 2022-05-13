Spring concert for New River Youth planned

The Spring Concert of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will be on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.
The concert will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, the Youth Chorus and the Youth Symphony. The concert will be live-streamed.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door.
The concert will feature a Sponsor A Song fundraiser as a way for people to support the musical groups while dedicating a song to someone special. The cost is $75.
To do so, email newrivermusic@gmail.com or call Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622.
The three groups and the songs they will play are:
l Emerging Strings – "Dizzy Digits," "Appalachian Hymn," "Beethoven's Lullaby" and "Chicken Pizz-i-cata"
l The Youth Chorus – "Edelweiss," "I'll Give my Love an Apple," "Closer to the Flame," and "Down to the River to Pray"
l Youth Symphony – "Dance of the Tumblers," "Egmont Overture," "Bugler's Holiday," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Let's Get Loud"