Spring concert for New River Youth planned

submitted photoAn upcoming concert will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, the Youth Chorus and the Youth Symphony.

The Spring Concert of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will be on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.

The concert will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, the Youth Chorus and the Youth Symphony. The concert will be live-streamed.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door.

The concert will feature a Sponsor A Song fundraiser as a way for people to support the musical groups while dedicating a song to someone special. The cost is $75.

To do so, email newrivermusic@gmail.com or call Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622.

The three groups and the songs they will play are:

l Emerging Strings – "Dizzy Digits," "Appalachian Hymn," "Beethoven's Lullaby" and "Chicken Pizz-i-cata"

l The Youth Chorus – "Edelweiss," "I'll Give my Love an Apple," "Closer to the Flame," and "Down to the River to Pray"

l Youth Symphony – "Dance of the Tumblers," "Egmont Overture," "Bugler's Holiday," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Let's Get Loud"

