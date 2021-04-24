On Monday, Russell Potter began his first Spring Clean-up as a member of the City of Beckley Board of Public Works.
Spring Clean-Up is a free service the city offers to residents each year. Board of Public Works employees — "street workers," as some of them call themselves — go through each of the city's five wards to load and take away household items to the landfill at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority in Stanaford.
Potter had heard from veteran street workers that Spring Clean-Up could get tough each year. In 2021, he heard, it was probably going to be worse than usual.
"They said it would be bad," said Potter, 38, who started the job with the city two years ago. "I didn't think it would be as bad as it is.
"But they didn't do it last year, because of the pandemic. I guess it made it twice as bad."
Residents of Beckley had all set out their spring cleaning refuse to the curb on Monday for pick-up. City workers begin trash cleanup according to assigned number and work their way higher. Ward I is always first, and Ward V is always last.
By the end of the day on Friday, after five days of work, crews had not yet finished with Ward II. Potter's team worked Mercer Street on Friday but had worked throughout Ward I and Ward II.
He said they had encountered mattresses, tires, old television sets and a "little bit of everything."
"Rats are running out of piles," he reported. "Oh yeah, it's nasty.
"Some of them ain't that bad, now, but some of the bad parts of town, it's rough."
He explained that workers "hand load" everything into a loader truck, and it's moved to the truck for disposal.
Potter reported Friday that he cannot be sure when crews will finish the Spring Clean-Up 2021.
"I haven't ever done it before," he reiterated. "But listening to everybody else, probably another week, at least, I would say.
"Maybe more."
In 2019, several residents of Ward V had observed that their debris is set out on the curb, along with that in Ward I. The debris must sit longer and is often scattered by animals, they said, as city workers go through wards that are numbered lower. They asked that city officials find a more equitable way to conduct Spring Clean-up.
During the April 12 Beckley Common Council meeting, Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock asked, on behalf of Ward V residents, that Spring Clean-Up 2022 start in the fifth ward and work through to lower-numbered wards.
Steve Frey, 50, said that the 2021 Spring Clean-up is going "a little slower" than in most previous years.
"It's a lot heavier than it usually is, where we didn't have it last year," he reported. "That's about all I can say.
"We're on the second ward now and getting ready to go into three," said Frey, who has worked for the department for 30 years. "I'm not sure how long it will take to go through all of them, but we are working Saturday.
"We're working regular hours, but we're going to work a couple Saturdays, to just stay up with it."
Frey said residents have expressed appreciation to him.
"They love it," he reported. "They're excited about it."
Howard Cox, 52, said he has worked for the department for 34 years.
Cox agreed that the amount of trash being collected is higher than in a typical year, due to the pandemic. He said he is not sure when the Spring Clean-up will be completed in 2021.
"Normally, they would figure on two weeks to pick it up, but usually, it would take longer than two weeks," he said. "It might take a day or two longer."
He said 2021 is not the first year that has resulted in a large amount of trash being set out for disposal.
"I remember one year, I can't remember when it was, we was on it for more than a month," he said. "I don't know why it was so heavy that year, but this year, it's because we canceled it last year because of the Covid.
"In the years past, we've went as long as a month, longer than a month, picking it up, but this year, I think it's probably going to be more like three weeks, it's looking like."
Cox said residents are able to help the street workers by bagging as many items as possible.
"I know everything can't be bagged up," he said.
Another big problem is that people are going to the bagged trash and opening it to scavenge through it, looking for metal to sell or other items. Cox said the people do not bother to bag the trash after they have scavenged. Instead, they leave it scattered in people's yards, forcing the city crews to pick it up by hand.
"They'll go through and get all the metal they can find and scrap it," he said. "They just rip them open and go through them and leave it lay.
"That costs us more time. Our guys have to go pick up little pieces of this and that and have to try to clean it up."
One resident of South Kanawha Street posted a homemade sign warning scavengers to stay away and notifying them that they're being recorded, he added.
"That's the first time we've ever seen a sign like that," he said.