Spring art exhibits to open with reception

Carnegie Hall’s Spring Art Exhibits are underway, and patrons are invited to an opening reception for its three art galleries.
Carnegie Hall features three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists. The Spring Exhibits feature works by artists Misty Walkup (Old Stone Room), Eddie Maier (Lobby Gallery), and Nima Shahab Shahmir (Museum Gallery).
Receptions for the exhibits will be at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, and run through June 24. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.