parkersburg – WVU at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to May 2022 graduates.
Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude.
The May WVU Parkersburg graduates:
Mercer County – Princeton: Jaime Tooley, CAS, BAS, Criminal Justice;
Nicholas County – Craigsville: Amber Frymier, BAS, Business Administration;
Raleigh County – Beaver: Kailea Sawyers, BS, Nursing;