Spot the Elf winner announced

Faye Tyree of Beckley was the winner of the recent Spot the Elf promotion on Thanksgiving Day by The Register-Herald. Tyree, above left, is being presented with a $250 Visa gift card by Kita Moore, an advertising employee.

