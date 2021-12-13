Spot the Elf winner announced

Faye Tyree of Beckley was the winner of the recent Spot the Elf promotion on Thanksgiving Day by The Register-Herald.
Tyree, above left, is being presented with a $250 Visa gift card by Kita Moore, an advertising employee.
Mary Pack Lilly age 77 of Ghent, WV passed away on Monday December 13, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Marilyn Ann 'Linkenhoker' Darrah, 68, of Ansted, passed away on Friday, December10, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Born on July 17, 1953 at Ansted, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Linkenhoker Sr. and Rose Kyle Burruss Linkenhoker. Ann graduated from high school in Massachuset…
Jeremy Gambrell, age 41, of Crab Orchard, WV, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.