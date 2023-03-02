charleston, w.va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport announced Thursday that Spirit Airlines will be ending its service from the Charleston-based airport.
May 4 will be the last day service is offered. Spirit has provided flights to Orlando and Myrtle Beach from CRW.
The airport said it would seek service from other airlines.
Spirit Airlines is advising customers to contact the airline directly for assistance by visiting their website or by calling 855-728-3555.
By MetroNews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.