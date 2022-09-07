The House of Delegates is set to resume a special session to consider abortion policy in West Virginia, but there’s a good chance not much comes of it.
When lawmakers paused a special session at the end of July, the House of Delegates disagreed with some changes senators had made to a comprehensive abortion bill and voted to establish a conference committee to work out differences. At the time, the Senate had already adjourned, and the entire effort has been on pause since then.
This past Friday evening, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw issued a statement to say the special session will resume on Monday, Sept. 12. A couple of hours later, though, Senate President Craig Blair put out his own statement to say that caught him by surprise and that he doesn’t intend to start the special session again until consensus in the Republican majority is clear.
So the House could be naming conferees to a committee that winds up less than fully formed.
