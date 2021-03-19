Spanishburg road slip repaired

A 175-foot section of U.S. 19 near Spanishburg in Mercer County was reopened this week after repairs were made to a falling embankment.
The road was undermined by high waters from the Bluestone River on March 3. It collapsed during the night. The next morning, West Virginia Division of Highways sent one of its two new drills to U.S. 19 to build pile walls to hold up the failing embankment.
Because of potential danger of further collapse, state highway officials decided to close the section of the road while repairs were made.
DOH crews built a piling wall along that section of the road and filled in the washed-out bank to stabilize the roadbed and rebuild the road above.
The road reopened on Wednesday, March 17.