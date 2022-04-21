Tamarack Marketplace is pleased to announce the opening of the “Space: The Fine Art Frontier” exhibition in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery this Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m.
￼￼￼This surreal exhibition features works using a variety of media. Artists have explored themes of space and science fiction to share with our local friends and guests.
“Mankind has always been fascinated by the cosmos,” states Gallery Director, Mandy Lash. “From an Artist’s perspective, our solar system provides a source of endless inspiration.”
Attendees will enjoy complementary hors d’oeurves and refreshments. Admission is complementary and open to the public.
￼￼