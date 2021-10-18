LOGAN — Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning, has included Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College to its list of programs assessed for 2022. The research identifies programs in the nation based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation.
Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.
Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College offers flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults or hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats. Experts at Intelligent.com assessed programs that help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.
Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, degree holders earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as masters, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.1% for those with a doctorate.
Southern WV Community & Technical College was recognized for:
Best Online Colleges in West Virginia — ranked No. 3
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/west-virginia/
Southern was ranked right behind West Virginia University (No. 1) and Marshall University (No. 2)