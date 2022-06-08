The following students from The Register-Herald's coverage area have been cited for academic achievement for the Spring 2022 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.25 or higher and maintain 12 or more credit hours.

Logan Campus

Caitlin Rieanne Bleigh, Oceana

Erica Rae Cline, Hanover

Maddie Elizabeth Cook, Oceana

Tiffany R. Copley, Cyclone

Chloe Madison Davis, Oceana

Johnathan Scott Dwyer, Glen Fork

Rayland Savannah Ellis, Clear Fork

Charity H. Hunt, Cyclone

Ashley B. Lester, Oceana

Whitlee Danielle Lester, Hanover

Alexis A. Lusk, Cyclone 

Dylan G. McComas, Oceana

Joseph Bryce Robinson, Oceana

Kristi Lea Rozas, Oceana

Samantha Georgia Smith, Oceana

 

 

 

Sydney Brooke Tilley, Slab Fork

Bella L. Trent, Isaban

 

 

Krista D. Warrix, Coal Mountain

 

 

---

 

Williamson Campus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Faith May, Coal Mountain

 

Micheala Cheyenne Miller, Cyclone

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--- 

Wyoming/McDowell Campus

Hevyn Lee Elizabeth, Acord, Matheny

Courtney D. Bailey, Brenton

Hannah Grace Bailey, Oceana

Dante Alexander Brooks, McGraws

Jordon Labella Brooks, Maben

Dennis Scott Cline, Simon

Christian Marie Cozort, Amigo

Betty Vaughn Ford, Ravencliff

Nicolette Raye Hall, Pineville

Kashawna Danielle Harris, Oceana

Erin L. Harrison, Matheny

Christin, Marie Hatfield, Hanover

Emily Ann Hedrick, Mullens

McKayla L. Houck Mullens

Taylor C. Kenneda, Simon

Jacob Ryan Lester Bud

Kaley Nichole Lester, Hanover

Sydney Beth Lusk, Stephenson

Destiny Amber Massey, Welch

Carley S. McKinney, Maben

Molly Ann McKinney, Oceana

Sandra Nichole McMillion, Jesse

Brianna Mitchem Matoaka

Torin Brynn Morgan, Clearfork

Savannah Rose Parsons, Lynco

Kristin Lashay Powers, Glen Fork

Madelynn Phiper Spears, Clear Fork

Andrew J. Stambaugh, McGraws

Ivory Stewart, Pineville

Madeline Faye Tilley, Glen Fork

Kaitlin Jean Trent, Oceana

Jonathan C. Walls, Hanover

Alyssa Danielle Wells, Davy

