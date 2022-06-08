The following students from The Register-Herald's coverage area have been cited for academic achievement for the Spring 2022 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.25 or higher and maintain 12 or more credit hours.
Logan Campus
Caitlin Rieanne Bleigh, Oceana
Erica Rae Cline, Hanover
Maddie Elizabeth Cook, Oceana
Tiffany R. Copley, Cyclone
Chloe Madison Davis, Oceana
Johnathan Scott Dwyer, Glen Fork
Rayland Savannah Ellis, Clear Fork
Charity H. Hunt, Cyclone
Ashley B. Lester, Oceana
Whitlee Danielle Lester, Hanover
Alexis A. Lusk, Cyclone
Dylan G. McComas, Oceana
Joseph Bryce Robinson, Oceana
Kristi Lea Rozas, Oceana
Samantha Georgia Smith, Oceana
Sydney Brooke Tilley, Slab Fork
Bella L. Trent, Isaban
Krista D. Warrix, Coal Mountain
---
Williamson Campus
Faith May, Coal Mountain
Micheala Cheyenne Miller, Cyclone
---
Wyoming/McDowell Campus
Hevyn Lee Elizabeth, Acord, Matheny
Courtney D. Bailey, Brenton
Hannah Grace Bailey, Oceana
Dante Alexander Brooks, McGraws
Jordon Labella Brooks, Maben
Dennis Scott Cline, Simon
Christian Marie Cozort, Amigo
Betty Vaughn Ford, Ravencliff
Nicolette Raye Hall, Pineville
Kashawna Danielle Harris, Oceana
Erin L. Harrison, Matheny
Christin, Marie Hatfield, Hanover
Emily Ann Hedrick, Mullens
McKayla L. Houck Mullens
Taylor C. Kenneda, Simon
Jacob Ryan Lester Bud
Kaley Nichole Lester, Hanover
Sydney Beth Lusk, Stephenson
Destiny Amber Massey, Welch
Carley S. McKinney, Maben
Molly Ann McKinney, Oceana
Sandra Nichole McMillion, Jesse
Brianna Mitchem Matoaka
Torin Brynn Morgan, Clearfork
Savannah Rose Parsons, Lynco
Kristin Lashay Powers, Glen Fork
Madelynn Phiper Spears, Clear Fork
Andrew J. Stambaugh, McGraws
Ivory Stewart, Pineville
Madeline Faye Tilley, Glen Fork
Kaitlin Jean Trent, Oceana
Jonathan C. Walls, Hanover
Alyssa Danielle Wells, Davy