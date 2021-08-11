The Southern West Virginia and Community College Foundation recently received a $5,500 check from the Bureau of the Virginias toward a scholarship for students on the Wyoming-McDowell campus.
The scholarship assists students in obtaining a degree, certification, skill or trade. The students must reside in Wyoming or McDowell counties. The applicant's high school GPA must be within the range of 2.0 to 3.0.
The scholarship award can be used for tuition, textbooks and fees. Students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) to be considered for this scholarship and be in good academic standing (GPA of 2.0 or higher) to be eligible.
The priority deadline to apply is Dec. 1 for the spring semester.