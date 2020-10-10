Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College president Dr. Pamela L. Alderman has tested positive for Covid-19. She has only mild symptoms and for the next 14 days will be quarantined.
“On Thursday, Oct. 8, Southern started Covid-19 testing,” she said in a prepared statement. “I wanted to be one of the first ones tested. The test was very easy and it has a 98 percent accuracy rate.
“This morning, I learned I have Covid-19. I am exhibiting extremely mild symptoms and I have been in contact with my primary health care provider. I have also contacted the Logan County Health Department.
“Symptoms I am exhibiting are similar to a sinus infection: stuffy nose, feeling of fullness above the eyes, occasional sneezing, ringing in my ears, and I developed a low-grade fever of 100.8 last night.
“My temperature is now normal, my O2 Sat (oxygen saturation) is 97 percent and my pulse rate is 66.
“For the next 14 days, I will be in quarantine and working from home.
“I have notified the college employees and our Board of Governors chair.
“Deep cleaning will take place over the weekend at the college,” her statement said.
“We are going to do additional testing on Monday. Our main objective is to be as transparent as possible and keep our employees and students safe.
“I would appreciate prayers and positive thoughts not only for me, but for everyone who is battling Covid-19. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and well.”
A lifelong resident of Chapmanville, Alderman began her duties as college president May 11. She is the college's 10th president. Southern has five campus locations in West Virginia.