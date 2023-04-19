Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center mental health and substance use treatment services are now available at the new outpatient office location in Rock View, Wyoming County.
“By opening our Rock View location, it is our hope that people in Wyoming County will have better access to mental health and substance use treatment,” said Kenny Birchfield, division director at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center.
This location officially opened Jan. 25 and has actively been providing outpatient mental health services for both adults and youth. This location is also actively providing outpatient substance use treatment services to adults.
Southern Highlands will have an open house for the Rock View Clinic, at 4725 Appalachian Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 21. An official grand opening Ceremony with guest speakers will be at noon on Friday. The community is encouraged to come out to meet the staff, tour the new facility, and learn about the services that are available at this new location. Tours will be available starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. at this location during the open house.
Southern Highlands provides a range of mental health and substance use treatment services. These services include therapy, case management, community education, crisis intervention and service linkage, and medication management.
For more information on services call 304-732-6043 or visit shcmhc.com.
