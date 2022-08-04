Sound Mind, Inc. willl be holding a summer recovery celebration and fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lester Town Hall playground (former Lester Elementary School).
The public is invited to celebrate those in recovery and hear singing and testimonies.
Also, information will be shared about how a church and community can help.
There will be bounce houses and other activities for kids.
Organizers will be selling hot dogs, BBQ, baked goods and cold drinks.
