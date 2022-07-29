Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.