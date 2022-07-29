Since 1988, Sophia Day Care has provided child care services for working families in the Raleigh County community.
Featuring a nursery, a kitchen where homemade meals are cooked and a playground that accommodates both indoor and outdoor activities, the day care is a place many kids look forward to visiting. The outstanding care the staff provide to children is only part of why they’re being awarded “Best Day Care” by readers of The Register-Herald.
“Sometimes we get kids from Wyoming County; we have kids from the Daniels area, Beckley, all of Raleigh County really,” said Teresa Bowman, director of the day care for the past 14 years. “We’re just trying to do our very best. I’ve been told by many that we do a good job.
“We’ve always been here; everyone knows Sophia Day Care,” she continued.
This isn’t the first such award that the day care has won, at least in the time that Ms. Bowman has been directing services.
“I’m proud of the staff; they love the kids. We try to take care of them; we interact with the parents a lot. It’s hard finding good staff, but we have a very good team here.” Mrs. Bowman sang the praises of the team that helped the day care win the award. “It’s good to feel that someone has recognized the work we do. We pulled together. It was rough before Covid hit, but then Covid came.”
“We had to close for a little bit but then opened back up as essential care workers.”
The kitchen is described as a place where “you won’t find an instant mashed potato,” and the gymnasium contains a voluminous hardwood basketball court. The outside playground is fitted with a wide variety of slides, jungle gyms, swings and a spacious full-length field where outdoor sports can be played. These accommodations make the day care a place where the kids love to play, not dread to visit. They also have a fully licensed nursery that takes children as early as 6 weeks, helping more parents meet their child care needs.
“This is my life; I can’t do without my kids. They’re all Bowman’s babies,” Ms. Bowman reiterated her love for the children. “That’s my mission that God has given me.”
Much has changed for the day care since Covid has changed the world, but their motivation for offering the best care possible hasn’t wavered.
“We’re a little bit more structured than the other day cares, and the kids become our kids. We’re just a family here.” Ms. Bowman concluded.
Sophia Day Care is located at 122 Wickline Ave. in Sophia, and their hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
