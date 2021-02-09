Sopher pushes for broadband oversight

The City of Beckley will be drafting a resolution that shows support for a state senator's plan to regulate broadband.
Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward I) suggested the resolution during the regular Council meeting Tuesday evening, one day after Del. Mick Bates (D-Raleigh) met with Public Service Commission Chair Charlotte Lane to begin formulating an oversight plan to present to state lawmakers.
With $352 million in federal funds coming into the state to support broadband expansion, Bates wants the West Virginia Legislature to give oversight of internet service in the state to the PSC, which regulates utility companies.
Sopher urged Mayor Rob Rappold and fellow Council members to support Bates' plan.
"His push is, it should be regulated by the PSC as other utilities, just like water, electric, sewer and gas," Sopher said. "Broadband internet in today's world is as important as any other utility today.
"It is a must-have for schooling, businesses and medical," said Sopher. "Mick's (Bates') reasoning is because the governor, with Covid funding, will be spending millions on getting the internet to West Virginia citizens ... we need the guidance of the PSC, and our citizens need the Commission protection."
Bates said Friday that complaints about Suddenlink service in the area prompted him to take a look at how internet is regulated. He said he discovered it is currently unregulated, and Bates said it appears Suddenlink is monopolizing the market and not providing adequate service in many instances.
The mayor directed Sopher to draft a resolution for Council approval.
"I think the idea of making it a regulated industry to the government is worthwhile," Rappold said. "I certainly don't have any problem with it.
"If you would like to rough out a resolution, we could go ahead and have it typed and distributed for future use and further examination by Council. I think that would be great."
Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price asked that a sign language expert present the Council meetings via sign during the upcoming Zoom meetings.
"I think it's only fair to those that are hearing-impaired, that we step up to the plate and have something available for them, as well," said Price.
Price and Kelly Elkins have sent names of potential signers to the mayor.
"I do think it would be a good idea," said Rappold.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter reported that Mountaineer Food Bank will be placing AmeriCorps Vista in Beckley for one year, starting in the middle of March. The year-long contract will provide a paid volunteer through the Corporation for National and Community Service to help expand the Veterans' Table feeding program. The office will be at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building on South Kanawha Street.
Hunter added that she, Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap and Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock have worked with Pastor Ballard Johnson from Ebenezer Baptist Church to establish a warming station in Beckley.
"Anyone else that would like to start that conversation with us, we know there's a need in the community," said Hunter.
In other actions:
• Rappold recognized IT Department Director Bill Kelly, who has served the city for 41 years. Kelly was first a Beckley Police Department officer and then became the IT director after his retirement, the mayor said.
• The mayor also recognized Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump, who has 43 years of service in the city.
• Rappold recognized Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker for her work in drawing and publicizing the Thomas & Friends exhibition at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia and the resuming of carry-out service at Black Knight Municipal Park.
• The mayor recognized Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap and Dr. Kristi Dumas for opening the Dress for Success Closet on Main Street. The closet, which is on the lower level and accessible via the McCreery Street entrance, offers free clothing to those who are "moving up" to a next level in their lives or who need to project a positive image to the public for a specific purpose. Rappold said the closet, which hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, has drawn a nice crowd and provides a necessary service. The mayor has donated several pieces to the closet, Dunlap reported earlier.
• Hunter reported that Thursday, Feb. 11, is a day of national recognition of 211 services for all United Way organizations. She reported that the United Way of Southern West Virginia, which serves seven counties in the region, received 3,600 calls through the 211 line last year.
• Hunter praised the City of Keyser for becoming the 14th state city to adopt legal protections in housing and employment for LGBTQ workers and tenants.