Some WVU students object to bill allowing concealed carry on campus

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students have voiced their opinion against Senate Bill 246, which would allow students and faculty to carry concealed weapons on campus.
Leann Williams is a WVU student who is part of a small, unnamed activist group at the university. The group pays close attention to what’s happening in the legislature, and Williams said two years ago the campus carry bill was introduced and then reintroduced last year.
“There were huge groups of students that got to go to the Capitol and stand up against it,” said Williams.
Fighting it this year during a pandemic has proved difficult because students cannot go to the Capitol and let their voices be heard. She said because of this the group has taken a different approach by sending letters.
“It hasn’t moved yet but we want to let them know that we’re watching it and kind of show our hesitation to having guns on campus,” said Williams.
All members of the activist group Williams is a part of are college students. She currently lives off campus but lived on campus for three years during her undergraduate studies.
“Just the actual culture on campus, there’s drugs, there’s alcohol, there’s rape culture and there’s just a culture of power in a lot of men that you see,” she said.
Williams worries for what could become possible if multiple guns were on campus. One of her arguments is girls might have access to weapons and that may deter someone from assaulting her.
“The thing is, that might put two guns into the fight instead of no guns,” said Williams.
Williams said Fairmont State University and Marshall University have had their presidents come out against campus carry. However, President Gordon Gee has not publicly denounced it.
“He doesn’t say what his stance is, but he won’t speak against it,” said Williams.
Right now, Williams’ activist group meets twice a week and is inviting other schools to join the cause. Williams said she hoped, with the help of students from other schools, the group could build a statewide coalition to voice opposition to the bill and let lawmakers know students don’t want guns on campus in West Virginia.
Currently, 11 states allow concealed carry on college campus. Sixteen states prohibit concealed carry and 23 states permit colleges to make their own rules against concealed carry, according to concealedcampus.org.
WVU Sociology Professor and former cop Jim Nolan, who lives in Fairmont, said though someone might be shooting a gun on a range, that has nothing to do with gun safety. In police and military, those who have guns are monitored and trained with the weapons.
Nolan agreed with James Madison, the primary author of the Second Amendment, that citizens should have a right to bear arms. However, this right is not without limits and should not extend to college campuses. Nolan said Madison believed this because it was recorded in the October 1824 minutes of a meeting of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, of which he and Thomas Jefferson were members. At this meeting the board resolved that “No student shall, within the precincts of the University … keep or use weapons or arms of any kind…”
Nolan said this gets into the mindset of those who wrote the Second Amendment that they never thought guns would end up on a university campus.
Nolan also said the party culture is a factor in those carrying weapons on campus and said a number of things could happen that wouldn’t contribute to gun safety.
“There’s lots of students who are going to be in class and they don’t want somebody sitting next to them with a nine millimeter handgun,” said Nolan.
State Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, said he hasn’t read the bill yet this year but has been opposed to the concept for the last few years. The bill was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 12.
“I kind of just want to listen to law enforcement and the administrators of these higher education facilities who think it’s just a bad idea to have campus carry,” said Caputo.
Caputo himself said he also doesn’t believe it’s a good idea and could cause problems if the bill passes. Caputo said he’s not opposed to guns by any means but believes there are some limitations that concern the safety of others.
“I’m going to have to trust their wisdom on this one,” said Caputo.