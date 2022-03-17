Some W.Va. legislators want to pause gas tax

Some Democratic legislators in West Virginia want to place a 30-day pause on the state gas tax to help save residents some money, and they are receiving some bipartisan support.
Several Democrats met at a Charleston gas station Thursday morning to ask Gov. Jim Justice to take away the 35.7 cents per gallon gasoline tax for at least 30 days.
“We want to do this responsibly,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County. “We can pause the gas tax while also fully funding the state road fund. This is just giving the people back some of their own money when they need it most.”
The cost is about $35 million to the state road fund, and legislators suggested using contingency funding or a supplemental appropriation to the road fund during the next interim session.
Sen, Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha County, said families are “strained” with the high costs at the pump and elsewhere.
“Prices on everything from groceries to gas are rising quickly,” he said. “We need to provide the people with immediate relief.”
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he would support it and even take it a bit further down the road.
“I really like the idea,” he said. “Even a short-term waiver would really help a lot.”
Swope also wants to eventually get rid of the state gas tax altogether.
“Lately we’ve been researching an alternative to fund highway construction,” he said of where the gas tax money goes. “I think it would be great for economic development if we can find the right source of funding and eliminate the fuel tax permanently. People would move here in droves if there was no fuel tax.”
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, also wants it to be considered.
“I think it is complicated but worth considering and working on,” he said.
Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio County, said the tax pause will save people “$5-$10 every time they fill up. That’s money right back in people’s pockets.”
“This money people will save at the pump can go toward child care, a mortgage, or groceries,” said Del. Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha County. “West Virginians need to get their kids to school and themselves to work.”
The money is there to do this, legislators said, as the state has a budget surplus approaching $600 million.
Justice issued a statement late Thursday evening.
“I would absolutely love to suspend this tax and provide at least a little bit of relief for hard working West Virginians who are paying the price for rampant inflation and soaring energy costs," he wrote. "However, I cannot legally suspend this tax, only our Legislature can."
Justice wrote that the Democrats knew he did not have this authority, "so I guess what they are really asking me to do is to call a Special Session and ask the Legislature to suspend the gas tax."
"The Legislature just adjourned their 60-day session a few days ago, why didn’t the Democrats introduce a bill at that time? Gas prices were just as high last week as they are now," he wrote. "The answer is this is nothing but a political stunt, designed to get their names in the headlines and make me look like the bad guy. They probably figured I wouldn’t call them out for setting me up to supposedly be against lowering the cost of gas. They were wrong. I would absolutely be in favor of temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax if that was the wish of the Legislature."