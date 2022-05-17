For the past 30 years, the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, formerly the Pine Haven Homeless Shelter, has been located on South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
But faced with major repairs for the aging facility and obstacles preventing them from securing funding, the Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA), which runs the shelter, began looking for a new location.
While the RCCAA was pursuing a site in Mount Tabor, much to the displeasure of local residents, state leaders stepped in, hoping for a solution that would eliminate the necessity for the shelter to move.
During a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced to commissioners that he was working with Bill Crouch, the cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), to get the RCCAA the funding it needs for all its major repairs.
Leah Deitz-Jackson, the marketing and development specialist for the RCCAA, said the shelter's most urgent need is a new boiler, which is expected to cost around $355,000. Other less immediate repairs are expected to cost $1.2 million, including a new roof and windows and adding a sprinkler system.
Citing text messages he received this week from Crouch, Steele said the DHHR is prepared to commit the $355,000 needed to cover the cost of the initial emergency repairs.
Steele said Crouch was unable to immediately commit funds for the other needed repairs, but that Crouch was collecting more data to see if that was a possibility.
The Register-Herald reached out to the DHHR for additional comment and was informed that Crouch was “still working on this issue.”
The DHHR also provided a letter Crouch sent to Steele dated Monday, which stated that the DHHR was in talks with the RCCAA regarding their needs and that Crouch had asked his deputy secretary to visit the facility this week.
“Although we have not yet reached a decision on how to move forward, we are committed to keeping RCCAA in its current location in the most cost effective way possible,” Crouch wrote in the letter.
The letter also stated that the DHHR was “researching various options regarding the sale or an extended lease of the property.”
Deitz-Jackson said the site visit Crouch referenced in the letter happened on Tuesday.
She added that while funding for repairs is appreciated and needed, RCCAA’s top priority is gaining ownership of the building or securing a long-term lease from the WV DHHR.
The property and the building are owned by the WV DHHR. Deitz-Jackson said the RCCAA would have already pursued other funding sources, including federal grants, but that those sources will not give out funds for building repairs if the organization does not own the building or have a long-term lease.
She added that several past RCCAA executive directors have tried for more than a decade to secure the deed to the property or a long-term lease from the state but have been unsuccessful.
“It's been a goal of ours to figure this out as an organization for a very long time,” Deitz-Jackson said. “We've just never really made any headway and at this point it's become a crucial issue. We just can no longer invest in it without some kind of security. And that is kind of out of our hands at this point because the things that need addressed are bigger than what we can do.”
She added that RCCAA's current executive director, Crystal Alonso, has been in talks with the DHHR on this very issue since earlier this year.
Steele said he fully supports the RCCAA’s desire to own the property and will help however he can to make that happen.
Stelee said he only recently became engaged in the process after learning of RCAA’s intentions to purchase a property owned by the Beckley Conference Freewill Baptist Churches in Mount Tabor at 132 Faith Drive.
Steele, who lives in Mount Tabor, said his wife had been approached by a neighbor on Sunday and asked to sign a petition stating that the community did not want the shelter to relocate to the area.
The matter was scheduled to be discussed before the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday night but was taken off the agenda on Monday after the RCCAA reached out to the county and withdrew its application for a conditional use permit for the shelter.
Deitz-Jackson explained that the reason the RCCAA withdrew its application with the county was because of the appraisal.
“We were unable to go forward with the hearing in the Faith Drive contract because the appraisal did not come back meeting the contract price and our bid on that property was contingent upon the appraisal matching the contract price,” she said.
Steele said he became involved not only to address the concerns of his neighbors who were worried about the shelter being built in their community but also because he believed the shelter could do the most good in its current location.
“Its current location has it really strategically placed,” Steele said. “Workforce is within walking distance of this on Grey Flats Road, so job placement services, educational services, mental health and substance abuse treatment services are right there at FMRS (Health Systems Inc.) and other clinics that are very close to that. There's public transportation, which there are no public transportation stops over on Mt Tabor Road.”
Deitz-Jackson said it is also the RCCAA’s desire to stay where it is.
“We do have 30 years of name equity in that location, meaning that for a really long time, people have known that they can walk in off the street, they know where we are, it's accessible to downtown,” she said. “So anything that we can do to stay in that facility, I think, betters the community. It is important to us; we didn't necessarily want to have to leave.”
She said she also believes the added attention from the public has helped their case.
“I definitely think that the public awareness of that, and the public's willingness to speak out, probably did bring attention to this issue,” Deitz-Jackson said. “We’ve talked to (the DHHR) about it, and I'm not sure that they understood the urgency or the seriousness with which we needed to make a decision. So I think that public awareness of the issue definitely could have brought it more to their attention.”
Regardless of where they’re located, Deitz-Jackson said the services they provide are crucial to the county. She said they typically serve between 100 to 150 people a year at the emergency housing center, saying some may require their services for a few months and others just a few weeks.
“People might hear the number 100 or 150 and think that that's not a lot, but that's definitely a significant number for an area of our size,” she said. “And those people have nowhere to go. Where are they going to go if they can't come to us? Those people are going to be literally out on the streets if they don't have us to come to.”