A number of Beckley Common Council representatives said Monday that they want to find help for city residents who live along Stifler Drive in Beckley, a private road that a developer designed improperly three decades ago.
Residents Bill Crump, Jodi Patrick and others told Council during the regular April 26 meeting that the road is marked with potholes that make it impossible for their kids to ride bicycles, and they worry that an emergency vehicle would not have access in the winter since the city does not plow it.
Stormwater drainage is another pitfall, they added.
Although the citizens live inside of city limits and pay taxes to the city, Stifler is a private road that a developer paved around 30 years ago, according to statements during a recent council meeting.
At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said has worked with Patrick and others on Stifler for at least two years to get some form of relief.
“I believe that it’s very sad that we are not working with these residents to help fix this situation,” Reedy said Monday. “The road is not up to specs, but at he end of the day, it was prior city management that let this happen.”
Reedy said previous administrations of the city bear some responsibility for developers who do not follow code.
“The city should have never let the developer have a permit to build on these lots without having a proper road put in,” Reedy said. “I hope we an make this right for the current and future residents of Beckley.”
The problem, city treasurer Billie Trump explained in an email to council members, is that the road is not a public road, although it serves Beckley citizens who use it to access their homes.
“People mistakenly believe that, if it is named, it is a public road,” said Trump. “And from my own experience, I know that this is not the case.”
Trump said he owns property within city limits but the developer did not build the road to meet city standards. The city did not accept the road, so it is now the responsibility of the residents to maintain.
“The problem arises that residents want the city to use public funds to improve private property,” wrote Trump. “This raises ethics questions on how public money is used.”
Trump said he is not opposed to finding a legal solution to helping Patrick, Crump and their neighbors.
“The City should explore some limited methods of assisting these residents,” urged Trump. “But the responsibility for the road lies with the peep that purchased property by a private road.”
Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward 1, said Monday that he is not yet ready to put the onus on the property owners, most of whom inherited their properties on Stifler.
“One thing about the road, it’s not a county road, either,” said Sopher. “It’s more of an orphan road, and, even if it is on private property or whatever, we could change that.
“They could petition the city, and we could absorb that road, as an orphan road,” Sopher said. "There has to be a way we can help those people.”
Patrick has said residents are wiling to help fund road improvements.
Sopher said he has gone to look at the property and would be in favor of adding lights to the four poles and at least helping pave, even if the city did not add guardrails or make other improvements.
“Property values will increase if we pave the road for these people,” noted Sopher. “What happens from that? Their property taxes are a little more, because they’re in the city, and it’s a valuable piece of property.
“Those people were not unreasonable,” he said of Stifler neighbors who spoke at the meeting. “They didn’t come with an attitude or anything. They were very pleasant. They’ve been squeaking the wheel, and I do feel like we should do something for them.”
Councilman Robert Dunlap, Ward 3, said the situation is frustrating and suggested that it limits natural real state growth.
“This street, and about three of four others, are such an incredible headache because the developers have created a monster for anyone who buys the houses later,” Dunlap said. “I am very frustrated for the homeowners of Stilfer.
“I hope we can find some balance to quell their concerns,” said Dunlap. “Not being able to access your home, even if it is on private road, is very aggravating.
“Realistically, what the city and county need to do is enjoin any housing development from constructing when they’re not following the local building regulations.”
He said a move by council to hold developers to stricter standards would prevent taxpayers who are disenfranchised from city services but would make future developments more difficult to attract.
“Keep in mind, we maneuver in a climate where governmental regulation is openly abhorred,” said Dunlap. “It’s a tough balance, but I believe we have to stop allowing these developments from being built without their contractors following regulations.”
Mayor Rob Rappold on April 26 referenced Woodlands Village, a nicer subdivision with wooded lots on Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard. He pointed out that developers did not add street lamps or sidewalks, and some citizens have petitioned the city for help.
Since the property is private, the city has not honored the request of Woodlands residents.
“This has been a difficult issue, for years,” Rappold reiterated on Monday. “Like another subdivision or so, the developer was only interested in building as many houses as possible, skirting the obligation to build adequate sized, code-approved streets and provide stormwater infrastructure.
“I know we have council members who have promised city relief, and I’m all for doing anything we can legally do, while not setting precedents that we may not be able to abide by on similar requests.”