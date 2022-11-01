West Virginia state government’s monthly revenue report was way up again, this time going into the swirl of the election just a week away.
State revenue for the month of October was almost $148 million ahead of estimates, according to a report distributed by the state Senate Finance Committee. For the fiscal year so far, state government is almost $575 million ahead of projections. The state fiscal year runs July to July.
All this budget success, so far, is against the backdrop of dueling tax cut plans.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/01/solid-state-financial-trend-is-grist-for-tax-cut-debates-as-election-ramps-up/
