charleston, w.va. – As the 2023 West Virginia Legislature nears its last day, a cross-section of advocacy groups will come together Tuesday, March 7, in the lower rotunda of the Capitol to draw attention to what they see as “the many justice and fairness issues legislators have either ignored or worsened this session,” according to a press release.
Receiving more than $5 billion in federal funds to address the Covid-19 impact “creates an unprecedented opportunity for the WV Legislature to allocate funding for investment in strategic projects to address poverty and other social determinants of health in West Virginia’s poorest communities,” said the Rev. Matthew Watts, pastor at Grace Bible Church and president of The Tuesday Morning Group, a Charleston faith-based network.
The TMG has proposed an Economic Justice, Fairness and Equity plan to allocate $300 million to each county, based on their percentage of the state’s population of people living in poverty.
Other groups scheduled to participate in the rally and news conference are: New Jobs Coalition, West Virginia Council of Churches, Common Defense-West Virginia, NAACP of Charleston, West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Our Future West Virginia, Rise Up West Virginia, ACLU West Virginia, Young West Virginia Forward, WV Coalition for Truth in History, West Virginia Faith Leaders Network, Justice and Jubilee and RM.
