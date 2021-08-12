The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, Aug. 13, on W.V. State Rt. 41, Broad Street, near the Pizza Hut in Summersville, Nicholas County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to education the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and or drugs.
The police uege the motoring public to assist them in efforts to stop driving unfeer the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.