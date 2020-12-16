Several accidents with injuries were reported throughout the day Wednesday in Raleigh County as a result of snowy and icy conditions.
Since starting her evening shift, a supervisor with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center said three or four accidents had been called in, including three with injuries.
She added that accidents from earlier in the day had already been cleared.
She said the most recent accidents were likely a result of the heavy wet snow that began to fall around 2 p.m. that caused the roads to become slick.
She said many accidents had been reported along Interstate 77 in the Ghent area.
One on I-77 northbound at mile marker 27 near the Ghent exit resulted in a vehicle being turned over with the victim possibly trapped inside.
This accident was reported around 3:30 p.m. Ghent Ambulance Best and West Virginia State Police responded to this call.