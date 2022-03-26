A winter storm warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday, specifically for a narrow north-south band of West Virginia in western Grant and western Pendleton counties.
The early spring snowstorm moved into southern West Virginia Saturday with snow falling in Beckley during the early morning hours.
The intensity of the storm knocked the National Weather Service forecast for a loop here in Beckley. It had forecast total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch.
Before 2 p.m., 3 to 4 inches of snow had accumulated in parts of the city even as the temperature, as of 2 p.m., stayed above freezing at 33 degrees.
Roadways appeared in good condition, with wet pavement but no snow accumulations on interstates and major highways in the region.
Meanwhile, the weather service, as of Saturday morning, was predicting snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches throughout the night Saturday at higher elevations in western Grant and western Pendleton counties.
Snowfall rates have exceeded 1 inch per hour in a few places in western Pendleton.
Sunday’s forecast called for partly sunny skies with a high near 39 and west wind 13 to 15 mph.