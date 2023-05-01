CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia didn’t have much of a winter during winter, but there’s a chance for a big dose of winter during the first few days of May.
The National Weather Service has placed the state’s higher elevations under a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning, when as much as 8 inches of snow could accumulate.
